Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Veluza Illustration

Aritst Shibuzoh brings Staryu into the mix for the Veluza Illustration Rare including in the forthcoming Pokémon TCG Japan: Ancient Roar set.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Veluza features on a standard uncommon card by Oswaldo KATO and an Illustration Rare by Shibuzoh in Ancient Roar. The Illustration Rare shows a school of Veluza floating through a colorful coral reef as a curious Staryu drifts by, peeking at the scene from the background. Shibuzoh debuted back in the special Generations set from the XY era and has since contributed memorable cards, including Mega Lopunny & Jigglypuff GX Alternate Art from Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse and the highly sought-after Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

