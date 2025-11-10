Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Anotherindie, Arcane Trigger, MiniWhale

Arcane Trigger Announced For PC With Free Demo

Check out the new wizard shooter Arcane Trigger, as the develoeprs have already released a free demo to try it out on Steam

Create custom bullet builds using elemental magic and unique upgrades for every run in this roguelike.

Choose from three mages and master 220+ bullets, 150+ magical seals, and endless upgrade synergies.

Fast-paced, endlessly replayable roguelite gameplay with vibrant pixel art and deep meta-progression.

Indie game developer MiniWhale and publisher Anotherindie revealed their new retro wizard shooter, Arcane Trigger. This is a bullet-building roguelike in which you craft every shot before you fire it using the arcane arts and weapons know-how, to take out enemies who have come to threaten you in droves. We have more details about the game here along with a short trailer, as the game already has a free demo available on Steam for you to play.

Arcane Trigger

In Arcane Trigger, players take on the role of a mage defending their home from interdimensional invaders. With three unique characters, escalating challenges across 15 waves, multiple difficulty levels, and endless synergies between bullets and upgrades, no two runs are ever the same. Every enemy you destroy releases the energy you'll need to forge new bullets. Clear waves, harvest power, and keep your finger on the trigger. The real battle begins when the smoke settles. Rearrange your bullets in the Arcane Magazine to trigger powerful synergies. Chain effects, amplify damage, build wild elemental combos and triple merge three identical bullets to get a new and more powerful version. Strategy starts long before you pull the trigger.

220+ unique bullets: forge an elemental arsenal from wind, fire, ice, and thunder magic schools.

forge an elemental arsenal from wind, fire, ice, and thunder magic schools. 150+ Magical Seals that permanently enhance bullet behavior.

that permanently enhance bullet behavior. Triple Merge: fuse three identical bullets to create epic versions with new perks.

fuse three identical bullets to create epic versions with new perks. Three Unique Characters: Each with distinct magical specialties and attack styles.

Each with distinct magical specialties and attack styles. Dual Progression System: Strengthen during runs and through permanent meta-progression with magic carpets and runes.

Strengthen during runs and through permanent meta-progression with magic carpets and runes. Endless Replayability: Over 2,000,000 possible combinations between bullets, seals, and upgrades

Over 2,000,000 possible combinations between bullets, seals, and upgrades Enchanting Pixel Art: A vibrant 2D world where magical effects dazzle the screen.

A vibrant 2D world where magical effects dazzle the screen. Pure roguelite addiction: accessible, casual, fast, rewarding runs that make it nearly impossible to stop playing. Simple to learn, impossible to master.

