Hanako: Honor & Blade Will Arrive On Steam In September

The crew at +Mpact Games announced this week that Hanako: Honor & Blade is set to be released on Steam in September. The game has already been going through the rigors from Early Access testing, and now that it's pretty much completed what it set out to do, we'll be seeing the full launch of the game on September 15th. To celebrate the upcoming launch, the company released a new video showing the latest multiplayer map being added, which reveals the transformation of Yamai Castle. For those who have been playing it this entire time, this castle has only been seen in its dark and diseased form. Now you can get a glimpse of it as a raid of strong warriors cleanses it of all evil aura.

Hanako: Honor and Blade is a passion project that has been in development for over a decade. The game's art and backstory of the game serve as a symbolic tribute to the late mother of team lead, Matt Canei, an industry veteran currently at ILMxLAB. The lore represents an everlasting struggle of life and death, as embodied by the game's two warrior clans. The Hanako clan represents health and goodness in the spirit of Matt's mother, and the Yamai clan symbolize the opposition to life inherent in cancer and other diseases. The natural balance of the opposing forces metaphorically represents real-life tragedies while seeking to honor those lost. Hanako: Honor & Blade takes players online for immersive battles in a beautiful recreation of Feudal Japan between up to 24 players. Players can help decide the future of a nation by playing as one of four distinct warrior classes including the capable swordsman, powerful spearman, eagle-eyed archer, or nimble ninja. Each class has different build/skill options and features directionally driven combat, abilities, and spirit-based skills to get an extra edge. Players will play as one of two clans and seek to defeat opponents through multiple game modes and maps, with each game level presenting unique obstacles and mechanics that will require strategy and teamwork to defeat enemies.