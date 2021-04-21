Hanako: Honor & Blade Will Be Coming Out This Summer

Developer and publisher +Mpact Games have announced their next game Hanako: Honor & Blade will be coming this Summer. The game has been sitting in Early Access for over three and a half years now, as player can experience an immersive online multiplayer combat game set in Feudal Japan. But today they announced it will finally be leaving the program and getting a full release sometime in the Summer, thanks in part to its run so far and from a MegaGrant awarded by Epic Games. You can check out the latest trailer for it below along with more info on the game as we now wait for a proper date to follow.

While many independent games are made quickly, Hanako: Honor and Blade is a passion project that has been in development for over a decade. The art and backstory of the game serve as a symbolic tribute to the late mother of team lead, Matt Canei, an industry veteran currently at ILMxLAB. The art and lore of the experience represent an everlasting struggle of life and death, as embodied by the game's two warrior clans. The Hanako clan represents health and goodness in the spirit of Matt's mother, and the Yamai clan symbolize the opposition to life inherent in cancer and other diseases. The natural balance of the opposing forces metaphorically represents real-life tragedies while seeking to honor those lost.

Beyond the philosophical implications of the game's backstory, Hanako: Honor & Blade takes players online for immersive battles in a beautiful recreation of Feudal Japan between up to 24 players. Players can help decide the future of a nation by playing as one of four distinct warrior classes including the capable swordsman, powerful spearman, eagle-eyed archer, or nimble ninja. Each class has different build/skill options and features directionally driven combat, abilities, and spirit-based skills to get an extra edge. Players will play as one of two clans and seek to defeat opponents through multiple game modes and maps, enjoying a game that is easy to learn, yet difficult to master.

Each game level is designed to present unique obstacles and mechanics which will require strategy and teamwork to defeat enemies. Destructible objectives such as castle gates, meditation ritual sites to buff your team (or debuff the enemy team!), and dynamic environment changes are just a few of the things to keep battlefield experience engaging and varied. Combat can be enhanced with Ki, a managed resource that can be spent on a multitude of mechanics including blocking attacks, sprinting, meditation, and class-specific skills. Precision and accuracy are vital as players engage in either close quarters or ranged combat and polish their battle skills. Each class has two styles of combat, allowing players to creatively adapt to different battle scenarios, avoiding hack-n-slash monotony. Prepare to battle for the soul of a samurai nation when Hanako: Honor & Blade launches out of Steam Early Access with new content and upgrades this summer!