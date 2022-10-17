Hard West 2 Adds New After Dark Update This Week

Good Shepherd Entertainment and Ice Code Games have released a new update for Hard West 2, as you'll be fighting "After Dark." The content will add in some harder challenges for you as they have included two new modes for you to get slaughtered in. Or hey, maybe you'll blister your way through it and think it was easy. A brand new weapon has also been added to the mix, and the team has dropped a spooky new level named after the update as you'll contend with your nightmares on the edge of town. Enjoy the trailer and details below as this is available right now.

Lead your posse to a mysterious saloon at the edge of the world (aka the "Last Stop Before Hell") in this thrilling new questline and attempt to claim the demonic Hellfire Rifle for yourself to use in the campaign. To celebrate the release of this new update and the spooky season, we're also offering a special 20% discount from now until October 31st.

A whole new level called "After Dark": When Gin and company encounter a strange Saloon on the outskirts of the world, they quickly discover that a couple of drinks aren't going to pay their way to safety in a room full of all their worst enemies. Join us for this wild ride beginning at Chapter 3 of Hard West 2.

A special demonic reward weapon, the "Hellfire Rifle": The powerful new weapon is a deadly combination of firepower and special buffs. It can only be acquired by completing the new After Dark level.

The powerful new weapon is a deadly combination of firepower and special buffs. It can only be acquired by completing the new After Dark level. Two New Difficulty Levels: "Normal" and "Nightmare+" difficulty levels are now available. Normal helps to bridge the gap between Easy and Hard levels to provide a good balance of enjoyable challenge. Nightmare+ includes turn limits for those looking for an additional level of difficulty when compared to the existing Nightmare level.