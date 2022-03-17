Hard West 2 Officially Announced For Late 2022 Release

Good Shepherd Entertainment dropped a surprise reveal today as we're getting the sequel Hard West 2, and it's coming out later this year. Its been seven years since the original game came out, and diehard fans have been asking for a follow-up for some time now. It appears developer Ice Code Games is more than happy to provide as we're getting an action-driven sequel with an expansive character-driven story. Not to mention having several notable voice actors behind it as we're getting Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), Darien Sills-Evans (Days Gone, League of Legends) and Adam Gifford (The Colony, Batman: Hush) as part of the main cast. They also highlighted that the soundtrack will be created by Jason Graves (Dead Space, Tomb Raider) author Matt Forbeck (Deadlands) as one of the co-writers to this new adventure. We have more info on it below along with the big reveal trailer as we now wait for a release date.

Hard West 2 delivers a classic Western world with a supernatural twist, where legends tell of an elusive ghost train with a bounty of gold for the taking. But when first-class con man Gin Carter raids the transport, he discovers this "ghost train" is exactly that! Now Gin must lead a posse of strange outlaws and chase down the Devil across a land touched by darkness, battling forces both living and undead. SHOW YOUR BRAVADO: Ruthlessly rack up kills to activate the new Bravado State and replenish your Action Points. Rush out of cover, go on the offensive, and chain together stylish kills to extend your streak as you brazenly take down anyone or anything that stands in your way.

SUPERCHARGED POSSE: Unearth mysterious playing cards to build your crew's poker hands, and kit them out with punchier guns, explosives, trinkets, or just a square meal of beans and whiskey to keep them in top six-shooter shape.

UNNATURAL LEADER: Like it or not, responsibility for your growing posse of gunslinging outlaws, teleporting witches, and other mysterious beings lands at your boot-clad feet. But be careful who you listen to and what you ask of them. The right choices lead to more Loyalty Points and new skills for those closest to you, but choosing poorly will test their commitment to your cause.

SHOOTOUTS ON THE MOVE: With projectiles of lead and witchcraft, Hard West 2's turn-based combat happens in dynamically shifting environments, keeping your brain as busy as your trigger finger. Let your Western imagination run wild, from horseback chases to tense train holdups, as you hone your strategic skills to a fine edge.

THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UNDEAD: Folk tales of the far West collide with the darkness of the occult in an unforgiving land riddled with as many demons as bullets.

CONQUER THE DARK FRONTIER: Explore the far reaches of the Wild West in a desperate fight to save your soul. Discover more about your posse as you wander the lands, from snow-covered vistas to frontier towns struggling to survive in a merciless world. Make brutal choices and learn to live with the gruesome consequences.