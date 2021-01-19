Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Is Now Available In South Korea

Zynga revealed this morning that they have officially launched Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells in South Korea, starting today. The company has slowly been broadening its horizons for where the game can be played, and there' no better market at the moment than one of the most densely gamer-concentrated areas on the planet. Especially for mobile titles. The launch comes with some additions to the game, which you can read about below. But overall its the same game that players have been enjoying for a while now, just in a new country. You can check out a quote from the company about this expansion below as well.

"Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has earned awards and recognition for its compelling gameplay and authentic portrayal of the beloved characters, locations and magic of the series," said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. "But it also brings a spirit of competition to the Wizarding World, as players join in-game Clubs with other fans to rise through the ranks of global leaderboards. As some of the most avid and competitive gamers in the world, we're excited to welcome players in South Korea to enjoy the magic, community and Club competition of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells" Players in this region can access all current and previously released content, featuring more than 1,000 magic-infused Match-3 puzzles inspired by the story of Harry Potter and the wizarding world. Alongside the game's launch in South Korea, beginning today, all players of the game can access new avatar customizations inspired by recording artist and Harry Potter fan, Zayn Malik. These customizations, including new beard, earring, eyebrow, hair and eye options, were developed to create Malik's avatar in December, and are rolling out now in-game to all players.