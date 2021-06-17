Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announced 2nd Anniversary Event

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced details for the game's 2nd Anniversary Event. As the community reacts to what seems like a very low-key event, the overall consensus pegs this as a surprisingly underwhelming offering. Let's get into the details so you can form your own opinion.

Niantic announced the following details over at the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

Witches and Wizards, Celebrate Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's second anniversary with us on June 19 at 12 a.m. – June 20 11:59 p.m. local time. Special Assignments with rewards including Potions, Spell Books, Ingredients and DADA Books. Plus, look out for recap from Harry and Hermione after completing tasks to commemorate achievements from the last two years. Increased sighting of Albus Dumbledore. Increased Challenge XP, Wizarding XP, and Spell Energy from Wizarding Challenges. Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings.

This amounts to a 48-hour event with only one Foundable boosted. The tasks end up being the major part of the event, with tasks unlocking story information as far as what the S.O.S. taskforce has done so far. It amounts to a recap event that seems less celebratory of the past two years and more of a way for new players to catch up in time for the next Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event, which is expected to include a major reveal.

What I always say about events like this as well as Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Days is that they continue to miss the mark that Brilliant Events easily hit. A great feature to enrich these events would be to boost Brilliant Foundables from previous events. That would be both a functional throwback celebrating the past as well as a means to catch newer players up. As is, I must agree with the consensus here as to the unsatisfactory features here.