Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces May 2021 Events

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced its May 2021 events including two Brilliant Events, two Adversaries Events, and Community Day. Here's what players can expect.

Here are Niantic's plans for May 2021, straight from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

April 30th at 11 AM Pacific – May 3rd at 11 AM Pacific: May Adversaries Event 1. This will focus on the Malfoy Family. The teaser image shows Draco and Narcissa, the latter of whom is known in the Wizards Unite community as an endlessly frustrating foe.

May 3rd at 11 AM Pacific – May 10th at 11 AM Pacific: Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event Part 1. This event will focus on returning Brilliant Foundables from Brilliant Hagrid's Hut Exterior. The Baby Three-Headed Dog and Baby Mooncalf get specifically mentioned here. This looks quite a bit lighthearted compared to the last two Brilliant Events, which dealt with the kidnapping of Ron Weasley at the hands of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's villains, the Unforgivable.

May 10th at 11 AM Pacific – May 13th at 11 AM Pacific: May Adversaries Event 2. This deals with quite the odd pairing indeed, with Fenrir Greyback and Gilderoy Lockhart. One of them wants to Obliviate you in order to save his ego while the other… well, you know, wants to eat your face.

May 16th from 12:01 AM – 11:59 PM local time: Community Day. It's Quidditch-themed this time, with Quidditch Fan Neville Longbottom and Quidditch Fan Hermione Granger as the featured Foundables.

May 17th at 11 AM Pacific – May 24th at 11 AM Pacific: Creature Discomforts Brilliant Event Part 2. This concludes the storyline that begins in the first Brilliant Event for May, and this continues to feature more cute and creepy creatures. I can't wait for the Baby Thestral.

Stay tuned for dedicated posts for each event as they go live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.