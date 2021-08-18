Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Begins First 1920s Convergence

The first 1920s Convergence Event has begun in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Originally slated for earlier this month, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them-inspired feature was delayed in the game due to an unstable software update. Now that the event has begun, let's go over the details as well as the Special Assignment arriving in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

The details of this first Convergence were posted over at the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

The 1920s Wizarding World Convergences will provide you with new events and new content from a completely different point in time. A new Registry family, 1920s Wizarding World, will provide three new Registry pages: Newt's Menagerie, Circus Arcanus, and Paris Street. Each Registry page will provide four brand new stickers, allowing you to meet new characters and magical, fantastic beasts. These events will feature unique Portmanteaus that provide a window into the past through AR experiences. Want to explore secrets hidden from the Muggle world? Hop into Newt's Suitcase and see what quirky beasts lie inside. Intrigued about the magical government of the United States? Take a look around the MACUSA lobby. Feeling curious and want to see the most unique performances? Visit the Circus Arcanus and witness the fabled magical circus. Once you have collected five Wrackspurts from these Portkeys, you will be rewarded with a 1920s Encounter. Are you ready to see the wizarding world from a century ago? Our first 1920s Wizarding World Convergence is 18 August 12:01 a.m. – 20 August 11:59 p.m. local time.

Interestingly, we're getting two Convergences in the current slate of events and just one Adversaries Event. This makes me wonder if Niantic is already pulling back on the Adversaries Event, which I personally think is a good call.

As with most Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events, there is a Special Assignment that ties into the event. This Assignment is now active in the game. Here are the tasks and rewards for the full event:

Collect 8 Ingredients or Portmanteaus on the Map: 1 Silver Key

Unlock 5 Wizarding World 1920s Portmanteaus: 5 Gold Coins

Recover 1 Circus Arcanus Foundable: 15 Spell Energy

Recover 1 Newt's Menagerie Foundable: 1 Strong Exstimulo Potion

Recover 1 Paris Street Foundable: 6 Snowdrop

REWARDS: 40 Gold, 550 Wizarding XP, 10 Spell Energy