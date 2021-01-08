Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Celebrates Severus Snape's Birthday

He may not have been the kindest teacher, but the iconic Potions Master of Hogwarts was a hero behind the scenes. Severus Snape, the man who acted as a double agent within the Death Eaters in order to avenge the death of his childhood friend, is celebrating something tomorrow… his birthday. Well, he's not so much celebrating thanks to a nasty case of Death By Snakebite, but Niantic is celebrating the late Professor's birthday with a one-day event in Harry Potter. Here are the details.

Is that a doe Patronus I see galloping in the distance? This day paying homage to Severus Snape will take place on Saturday, January 9th from 12:01 AM through 11:59 PM local time. On the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, Niantic announced that wizards and witches could look out for these bonuses in the game:

Tonic for Trace Detection will draw three Snape-related Foundables more commonly: Severus Snape himself, the Pensieve in reference to how Snape told Harry the truth about his mission as he lay dying, and Young Neville Longbottom who is being targeted by a Snape Boggart Confoundable.

Tower Chamber V will award the Sword of Gryffindor as a guaranteed Challenge Fragment.

Forst Chamber V will award the Half-Blood Prince's Copy of Advanced Potion Making as a guaranteed Challenge Fragment.

Dark Chamber V will award the Hogwarts House Cup as a guaranteed Challenge Fragment.

He may be a controversial figure, but we'll hear no Severus Snape slander here. Fellow wizards and witches, get out there and return Foundables, overpower Confoundables, and battle in Wizarding Challenge in honor of the man who was given a thankless, unthinkable task ("Severus… please.") and rose to the occasion, becoming a hero. A jerk? Yeah. Maybe a guy who needed a better shampoo? I'm thinking so. But a hero nonetheless.