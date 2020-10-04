Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Event Part 1 Details

Dedicated players of Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite game are currently in the middle of October's Wizarding Weekend, which tasks players with returning Dark Arts Foundables to complete timed Special Assignments. With this event wrapping up on Monday, there will be little down time as the month's first Brilliant Event kicks off. Here are all of the details that wizards and witches will need to know for the Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 1 in Harry Potter Wizards Unite.

Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 1 will begin on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 AM and will run until October 13th at 11 AM Pacific Time.

The featured Brilliant Foundables during this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event will be:

Poison Candle: Found in Wizarding Challenges

Mulpepper's Apothecary Sign: Brilliant Portkeys

Giant Black Spider: Task reward

Brilliant Snatcher: Encounter on the map

Brilliant Poacher: Encounter on the map

Niantic is offering players a free-to-claim pack in the in-game store. This will include the following items:

25 Spell Energy

6 Baneberry

4 Bulbadox Juice

4 Angels Trumpet

2 Wormwood

6 Bubotuber Pus

4 Dittany

2 Dragon Liver

There will also be some in-game bonuses that players can take advantage of during the Brilliant Event. Portkeys will be 1.5KM for the duration of the event, and will reward Darkness Rising Part 1 Foundables even if saved and opened during Part 2, which will run in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in late October. All Spell Energy on the map will yield 5 Spell Energy when clicked. Spell Energy on the map is a pandemic bonus that Niantic introduced during the lockdown that they have confirmed is currently not going away, unlike some bonuses in their other popular game, Pokémon GO, which recently made news for this pullback.

Stay tuned for Bleeding Cool's full breakdown of the Darkness Rising Part 1 Special Assignment.