Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Event Part 1 Tasks

There is just one day left until the first Brilliant Event of October begins in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Ahead of the launch of the Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 1, we have the entire list of tasks and rewards for the week's Special Assignment.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Brilliant Event promotional image. Credit: Niantic
The four-page Special Assignment for the new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event will entail:

Page One of Four

  • Collect 2 ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Erumpent Horn
  • Brew Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times:
  • Collect 10 Brilliant Poacher: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw
  • REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

  • Earn 7,500 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Silver Key
  • Earn 350 Brilliant Darkness Rising Family XP: 4 Snow Drop
  • Use Bariffio's Brain Elixir 2 Times: 1 Dark Detector
  • REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Familly XP, 3 Restricted Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page

  • Return 15 Brilliant Snatcher: 2 Toad Stool
  • Brew 7 Potions: 4 Ginger Root
  • Use 5 Potions in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Hermit Crab Shell
  • REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page

  • Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or more Teammates: 1 Spell Book
  • Win 15 Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • REWARDS: Brilliant Giant Black Spider, 50 Coin, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Energy

In addition to the Special Assignment for this week, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players who complete the tasks before the Brilliant Event ends will be tasked to complete a Bonus Assignment. This will offer the otherwise Portkey-exclusive Brilliant Mulpepper's Apothecary Sign. Be aware, though, that this will take quite a bit of XP-earning to complete.

Part 1 Bonus Assignment

  • Place 5 Images on Brilliant Knockturn Alley Registry Page: 1 Spell Book
  • Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book
  • Win in your highest unlocked Chamber: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion
  • Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Amy) in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy
  • Unlock 5 Portmanteaus: 1 Silver Key
  • REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 1 Title, 1 Mulpepper's Apothecary Sign, 20 Spell Energy

 

