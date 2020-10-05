Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Event Part 1 Tasks

There is just one day left until the first Brilliant Event of October begins in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Ahead of the launch of the Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 1, we have the entire list of tasks and rewards for the week's Special Assignment.

The four-page Special Assignment for the new Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event will entail:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Erumpent Horn

Brew Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times:

Collect 10 Brilliant Poacher: 1 Powdered Dragon Claw

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Earn 7,500 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Silver Key

Earn 350 Brilliant Darkness Rising Family XP: 4 Snow Drop

Use Bariffio's Brain Elixir 2 Times: 1 Dark Detector

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Familly XP, 3 Restricted Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page

Return 15 Brilliant Snatcher: 2 Toad Stool

Brew 7 Potions: 4 Ginger Root

Use 5 Potions in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Hermit Crab Shell

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page

Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges with 3 or more Teammates: 1 Spell Book

Win 15 Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Spell Book

REWARDS: Brilliant Giant Black Spider, 50 Coin, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Energy

In addition to the Special Assignment for this week, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players who complete the tasks before the Brilliant Event ends will be tasked to complete a Bonus Assignment. This will offer the otherwise Portkey-exclusive Brilliant Mulpepper's Apothecary Sign. Be aware, though, that this will take quite a bit of XP-earning to complete.

Part 1 Bonus Assignment

Place 5 Images on Brilliant Knockturn Alley Registry Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 12,500 Wizarding XP: 1 Spell Book

Win in your highest unlocked Chamber: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Amy) in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy

Unlock 5 Portmanteaus: 1 Silver Key

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Book, 1 Title, 1 Mulpepper's Apothecary Sign, 20 Spell Energy