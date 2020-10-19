Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Part 2 Tasks

The Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 2 will begin in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite this Tuesday at 11 AM Pacific. It will run for one week and will feature a Special Assignment, for which we have the full tasks and rewards for ahead of launch. Wizards and witches can prepare themselves for the full Brilliant Event by reading the tasks below.

The Special Assignment for the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 2 will include:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Snowdrop

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: Ginger Root

Return 10 Brilliant Dark Wizard: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Return 20 Foundables: 6 Sneezewort

Use Master Notes 5 Times: 2 Armadillo Bile

Collect 5 Brilliant Darkness Rising Runestones: 1 Dark Detector

REWARDS: 1 Brilliant Giant Stone Hand, 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Earn 7500 XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding challenges: 2 Erumpent Horn

Return 15 Brilliant Dark Witch: 10 Snowdrop

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Earn 7500 XP from Traces: 1 Spell Book

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Borgin & Burkes Registry Page: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Darkness Rising Foundables: 1 Spell Book

REWARDS: 1 Brilliant Ominous Masks, 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books,10 Spell Energy

This is the first multi-page Special Assignment since Niantic promised changes following the backlash to the Darkness Rising Brilliant Event Part 1 tasks in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite community. The previous assignment was deemed too difficult for both casual and hardcore players, and Niantic's pledge to adjust these seems to have come to fruition in this new slate of tasks.

Completing the full Special Assignment can unlock a Bonus Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Bonus Assignment:

Brew 10 Potions: 4 Snowdrop

Return 45 Brilliant Darkness Rising Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Defeat Your Highest Unlocked Chamber in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy

Unlock 5 Portmanteaus: 1 Silver Key

REWARDS: 1 Brilliant Burke, 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy