Harry Potter: Wizards Unite December 2020 Community Day Review

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite hosted its final Community Day of 2020 today. It comes at the tail-end of a year that saw major changes come to the game, as Niantic adjusted to both international lockdown restrictions and feedback from players who deemed their events, with good reason, too difficult to complete. Now, having made adjustments to make the game accessible from home and to improve the events, how did this final Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Community Day of the year play out?

The Good:

The Special Assignment was quite doable compared to past similar Harry Potter: Wizards Unite events. Personally, it took me about two hours of casual gameplay with active Tonic for Trace Detection and a single well-chosen use of the Trace Charm to complete.

The difficulty of returning the focus Foundables was neither too easy nor too hard. Niantic found a good balance with this one, with Draco Malfoy being a bit more of a challenge while Flint was an easy return.

The Bad:

Honestly, nothing really. While the focus on Portkeys and Wizarding Challenges was a bit more of a grind than the returning of Traces, there has to be something lightly challenging to make completing these events feel like an accomplishment.

Not necessarily a bad thing, but these Community Days would be enriched if there was one Brilliant Foundable from past events available on the map as a rare encounter. This was done in previous Wizarding Weekends and would help make these one-day events feel more on par with the hype surrounding Pokémon GO Community Days.

The Great:

The Quidditch Pitch II is a great Registry page that has been, outside of events, not the easiest to complete for casual Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players. It was a well-chosen Community Day that was fun, breezy, and rewarding.

There are a lot of events in the game this month, including the first-ever Adversaries Event, so it is nice to see in the midst of all this change that Niantic still focuses on improving their staple Community Days.