Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dumbledore's Army Event Part 2 Details

The second part of the Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event will begin in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite on Tuesday, November 17th at 11 AM local time and will run for a full week, until Tuesday, November 24th at 11 AM local time. This follows up on last week's Brilliant Event, which saw an interesting narrative twist come to the current arc in the game where Harry Potter has discovered that he can manipulate the Calamity. With fans theorizing what will happen next and Niantic improving these events, it's quite an interesting time to be a Harry Potter: Wizards Unite player. Let's dive into the details of this Brilliant Event.

Niantic announced on the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum the following Brilliant Foundables for the Dumbledore's Army Brilliant Event Part 2:

Luna Lovegood's Hare Patronus – earned in Wizarding Challenges

Dobby – Brilliant Portkey reward

Dumbledore's Army Coins – earned in the Special Assignment tasks

Brilliant Luna Lovegood – Encounter on the map

Brilliant Dueling Dummy – Encounter on the map

Niantic also confirmed that Brilliant Portkeys for the Dumbedore's Army Part 2 event will be 1.5KM and offered their standard reminder that even if Portkeys from the last event were held until now, opening them during Part 2 will still award Part 1 rewards.

When the event goes live, a complimentary gift will be in the in-game shop, including 25 Spell Energy and potion ingredients. There will also be an SOS Bundle for 450 coins that includes 5 Silver Keys and 100 Spell Energy, a Brilliant Bundle for 760 coins that includes 13 potions (Baruffio's, Potent Exstimulo, Tonic for Trace Detection) and 30 Spell Energy, and finally, a Bonus Assignment Bundle that includes a whopping 12 Tonic, 12 Potent Exstimulo, 5 Silver Keys, and 150 Spell Energy. This final box unlocks in the shop once the Special Assignment is complete.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full breakdown of the Brilliant Event's Special Assignment.