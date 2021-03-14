Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Launches Narcissa Malfoy Themed Event

After two weeks of delays and bonus events tiding over the time until the proper software updates could be made, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is prepping the first of two Adversaries Events this month. The first one features Narcissa Malfoy.

The full details for this Adversaries Event were posted to the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

From Tuesday, March 16 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, March 18 at 11 p.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased sightings of the Narcissa Malfoy Adversary Increased sightings of Leprechaun Oddities Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 50% Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings.

Adversaries Events, which were introduced into Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in December 2020, are essentially twice-monthly battle challenges. Though these don't offer the in-depth narrative and plot progression of Brilliant Events, players are tasked with completing a Special Assignment. These, many players have noted on social media, are particularly difficult compared to other events' Assignments currently in-game.

This event in particular will be interesting, as Narcissa Malfoy is a notoriously difficult Adversary. Battles with her tend to last far longer than the other current Adversaries that have been introduced. As more information comes out regarding this event including the tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment, Bleeding Cool will report.

Finally, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players can look forward to another Adversaries event later in the month, which will focus on the former pet rat/current turncoat Wormtail and the Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon.