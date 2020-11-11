Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November 2020 Community Day Details

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced details for their November 2020 Community Day. This all-day event will take place on Saturday, November 14th from 12:01 AM – 11:59 PM Local Time and will focus on the Chess Chamber.
Details released in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November 2020 Community Day announcement include:
- A Special Assignment that will focus on the Chess Chamber Registry page. This will include Potions, Spell Books, Ingredients, and DADA Books.
- Sightings on the map of Legends of Hogwarts Foundables from the Chess Chamber Registry page, including Young Hermione Granger, Young Ron Weasley, and Albus Dumbledore.
- Community Day Traces will be drawn to Tonic for Trace Detection, which will only take one hour to brew — and even less with an increased effectivity of Master Notes. Master Notes will also reduce the brew time of any Exstimulo Potion by fifty percent.
- The Flying Key fragment can be found by unlocking 1KM Portmanteaus for Community Day.
- Using Legends of Hogwarts runestones in Wizarding Challenges will offer an increased shot at Wizard Chess Queen, Dumbledore's Army Sign-Up Sheet, and Half-Blood Prince's Advanced Potion Making fragments.
We can also confirm, ahead of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November 2020 Community Day, the full questline for the Special Assignment. It will include the following tasks and rewards:
- Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges With 3 or More Trainers: 4 Snowdrop
- Use 7 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 1 Silver Key
- Use Master Notes 4 Times: 1 Dawdle Draught
- Return 15 Young Ron Weasley: 5 Leaping Toadstool
- Return 12 Young Hermione Granger: 3 Exstimulo Potions
- Return 10 Albus Dumbledore: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- REWARDS: 3 DADA Books, 3 Spell Books, 40 Coins, 200 XP, 20 Spell Energy
In addition to an SOS Bundle and a Community Day Bundle for purchase as usual, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will offer players a free bundle in the shop during event hours, which will include 25 Spell Energy and potion ingredients.