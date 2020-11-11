Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November 2020 Community Day Details

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced details for their November 2020 Community Day. This all-day event will take place on Saturday, November 14th from 12:01 AM – 11:59 PM Local Time and will focus on the Chess Chamber.

Details released in the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November 2020 Community Day announcement include:

A Special Assignment that will focus on the Chess Chamber Registry page. This will include Potions, Spell Books, Ingredients, and DADA Books.

Sightings on the map of Legends of Hogwarts Foundables from the Chess Chamber Registry page, including Young Hermione Granger, Young Ron Weasley, and Albus Dumbledore.

Community Day Traces will be drawn to Tonic for Trace Detection, which will only take one hour to brew — and even less with an increased effectivity of Master Notes. Master Notes will also reduce the brew time of any Exstimulo Potion by fifty percent.

The Flying Key fragment can be found by unlocking 1KM Portmanteaus for Community Day.

Using Legends of Hogwarts runestones in Wizarding Challenges will offer an increased shot at Wizard Chess Queen, Dumbledore's Army Sign-Up Sheet, and Half-Blood Prince's Advanced Potion Making fragments.

We can also confirm, ahead of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite November 2020 Community Day, the full questline for the Special Assignment. It will include the following tasks and rewards:

Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges With 3 or More Trainers: 4 Snowdrop

Use 7 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 1 Silver Key

Use Master Notes 4 Times: 1 Dawdle Draught

Return 15 Young Ron Weasley: 5 Leaping Toadstool

Return 12 Young Hermione Granger: 3 Exstimulo Potions

Return 10 Albus Dumbledore: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 3 DADA Books, 3 Spell Books, 40 Coins, 200 XP, 20 Spell Energy

In addition to an SOS Bundle and a Community Day Bundle for purchase as usual, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will offer players a free bundle in the shop during event hours, which will include 25 Spell Energy and potion ingredients.