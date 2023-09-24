Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Harvest Festival, pokemon

Harvest Festival, Halloween 2023, & More Come To Pokémon GO

Harvest Festival, Halloween 2023, & more have been announced for Pokémon GO along with Spotlight Hours and other event details.

Has Pokémon GO announced an exciting slate of spooky-themed October 2023 events, or is this month a dud? Let's get into the details.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

September 27th – October 2nd, 2023: Out to Play

The details for this September 2023 event have already been announced. It includes the Shiny release of Hisuian Growlithe.

October 5th – October 9th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced event

Without details here, we can't speculate. However, there must be a reason that it has yet to be announced. Maybe it deals with something new from Paldea?

October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival

This is the event that has me thinking. This event lines up with Pumpkaboo Spotlight Hour, so I wonder if this will largely be a Pumpkaboo-themed event. We have already had a Shiny release for this gourd-themed Pokémon, but we have not had much of a chance to hunt for Shiny Pumpkaboo since last year's Halloween 2023 event, Part 2.

October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day

As-of-yet unannounced Community Day October 21st, 2023: Incense Day

Incense Day October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

I'd love Mimikyu for this Halloween 2023… but I don't know if we can hope to be so lucky.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023: Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring

Slowpoke with double Candy for transferring Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 17th, 2023: Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday,October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!