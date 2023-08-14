Posted in: Clothing, Fashion, Games, Hasbro, Pop Culture, Tabletop | Tagged: Krost, monopoly

Hasbro & Krost Partner On New Monopoly Gear For Worthy Cause

Krost has a new line of Monopoly gear they're selling in partnership with Hasbro, with proceeds going toward No Kid Hungry.

Hasbro announced they have formed a new partnership with Krost as they are releasing a new line of clothing inspired by the board game Monopoly. As you can see below, the team has made a new collection of shirts, hoodies, pants, and hats, all with their own take on the iconic tabletop game mixed with their own branding. But it's not just for style, as part of the promotion will involve the company giving a portion of the proceeds toward No Kid Hungry. We got more details and a quote below about the collab.

"The designs come from a place of nostalgia and the community that is brought together through gameplay to create fun, everlasting memories. As a philanthropic brand with a strong emphasis on combating food insecurity, this collaboration reminds us of the importance of community engagement and giving back with a portion of proceeds benefitting non-profit No Kid Hungry. The seven-piece Krost x Monopoly collection features a colorful assortment of unisex styles ranging from tee-shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants, with an ode to the iconic symbols from the Monopoly game and emphasis on collaborative imagery and comfortable fabrics."

"We're proud to work with our friends at Krost to celebrate Hasbro's 100th anniversary with this special collection inspired by Monopoly, the world's favorite family brand with its own history spanning nearly 90 years," said Claire Gilchrist, Vice President of Licensed Consumer Products, Americas & Pacific at Hasbro. "As a Purpose-driven company, we seek to collaborate with like-minded companies that drive forward a sense of community and connection, so this collaboration is quite special to us."

"No Kid Hungry is a nonprofit organization working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. Every purchase will donate $5 to No Kid Hungry to help support the 23M+ children struggling with food insecurity across the country. By highlighting the synergistic efforts of two leading brands with a shared vision for a better future, this collaboration serves as a reminder that everyone has a role to play in protecting our world and encouraging others to do the same."

