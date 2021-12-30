Haunted Chocolatier Will Have A Stardew Valley Feature Included

Fans of Stawdew Valley will be happy to know that the upcoming game Haunted Chocolatier will include a feature from that title. The next game from indie developer and publisher Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone already has fans of his first game buzzing ever since it was announced, and all along the way people have been wondering what the game is about, how it will play, and will anything in this one be familiar to his most successful release to date. We got a little bit of light shed on this matter in the best way possible, as a recent interview with VGKami asked a question about relationships in the new game. Here's a snippet from that interview with the exact question.

VGK: In the Haunted Chocolatier trailer, we've seen a variety of NPCs the player can obviously interact and form relationships with. I know it's still in early development, but can you tell us if the relationship system with NPCs in HC would be similar to SDV? If it's not too early to share, can you also tell us if there will be differences as well? EB: Yes, there will be relationships like in Stardew Valley. I haven't decided exactly how the system will work, yet. And I expect to approach some things differently this time around.

That's some pretty cool news seeing as how relationships were one of the fundamental drives that helped propel the game into popularity. The idea that you can date several different characters in the game, and how you interacted with them down the road is what helped influence both your stature in the community and how things played out for you with them and what they do. Knowing that this will be in the next game is definitely going to get some people's attention to check ut out. Unfortunately, there's no confirmed timeframe of when this will be released, so for now we're all just patiently waiting.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ConcernedApe's Haunted Chocolatier — Early Gameplay (https://youtu.be/kJy7LF789lo)