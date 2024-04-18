Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: hawked, MY.GAMES

Hawked Releases First Major Update For Both PC & Consoles

MY.GAMES have released a new major content update this week for Hawked, bringing with it a new game mode and more to enjoy.

Article Summary MY.GAMES unveils major Wonder Rush update for Hawked on PC and consoles.

New Wonder Rush Mode introduces duo PvP and dynamic treasure hunting.

Discover fresh challenges with new Disciples types now in the game.

Expand your adventure with three all-new artifacts to collect.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has released a new major update for Hawked today, which is being referred to as the Wonder Rush update. Simply put, the biggest part of the update is a brand new mode for you to play called Wonder Rush. The new mode changes things up a bit and adds some new twists to the main game to keep you on your toes and actively looking out for what may come around the corner. There's also a new Disciples types added to the mix, and the expansion of the artifact collection. We have the full rundown of everything added to this update, as well as a new video showing it off above, as the content is now live.

Hawked – Wonder Rush Update

Wonder Rush Mode: Set to shake up the gameplay experience, "Wonder Rush" introduces a thrilling PvP mode that adds a dynamic twist to the treasure hunt adventure. Unlike traditional modes, "Wonder Rush" pits players against each other in a duo format, with teams competing to mine Wonderium and extract it from the X-Isle map. Featuring random spawn locations and intense battles, "Wonder Rush" challenges players to strategize, fight, and extract Wonderium within a limited timeframe. Notably, "Wonder Rush" eliminates permanent player death, ensuring continuous action and excitement throughout the match.

Building upon the core gameplay of "Treasure Hunt" and "Lone Hunter," this update introduces new Disciples types, enriching the gameplay experience and offering players fresh challenges and opportunities. These subterranean fire-flingers have crawled out from the island's magmatic underbelly to help fight whoever challenges the reptilian reign of their horde. Expansion of Artifact Collection: In response to player feedback and demand, the update introduces three new artifacts, further expanding the possibilities within the game world and providing collectors with exciting new items to pursue.

