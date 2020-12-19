Headup Games Announces Scarlet Hood & The Wicked Wood

Headup Games revealed their latest endeavor this morning with developer Devespresso Games as they announced Scarlet Hood & The Wicked Wood. This particular game is a story-driven adventure where you play as Scarlet, who must relive seven days of misfortune. Along the way, you will have to make a series of decisions that will help guide your Munchkin troupe out of the Wicked Wood and off to safety. However, every decision both good and bad comes with consequences, as they will show off multiple outcomes based on what you decided to do. You can check out the teaser trailer for the game below as you get a sense of how things will play out. The game will be released on Steam, but at the moment it sounds like it will just be Early Access when it does come out in February 2021.

Scarlet, the protagonist and a rock diva in the making, awakes in the realm of Glome after being flung over by a rogue tornado. She discovers a vibrant world brimming with magic, beauty, and artifacts from a mysterious bygone culture. Her strange journey begins when she takes up the mantle of the Red Witch and leads a troupe of Munchkins through the forbidden Wicked Wood. In a world full of riddles and wonders, she encounters witches, tin knights, talking beasts, monsters, and many fearsome creatures to overcome. The fledgling witch soon discovers a Recursion Hex has her reliving the same day. However, each death presents new opportunities to branch the adventure in exciting new ways. Ultimately, her decisions lead to multiple endings. In the deep wood, where a bad hungry wolf roams and a wicked witch casts her evil spells, Scarlet must rely on her wits and a small fox, acting as her pathfinder, to overcome the disasters that await her at every turn.