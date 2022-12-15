Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Fighter's Ambition In December 2022

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as it is far more reliant on the playability of cards than, say, the Pokémon TCG. However, collectors do have some influence, and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Now, every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Fighter's Ambition, which was released in November 2022, are doing now in December 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Fighter's Ambition with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR BT19-152: $368.68 Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR BT19-153: $99.84 Evil Saiyan, Malice Made Flesh SCR BT19-154: $92.14 Son Gohan, Power Reclaimed SGR BT19-152: $33.24 Black Smoke Dragon, Accumulated Negativity SR BT19-140: $2o.20 Son Gohan & Piccolo, Heroic Team SPR BT19-145: $18.82 Son Gohan, Latent Power Unleashed SGR BT19-150: $16.62 Piccolo, the Infiltrator SR BT19-061: $15.66 Son Gohan, Facing the Android Terror SGR BT19-149: $14.90 True Power Awakened SPR BT19-198: $12.99

The set's chase card, Son Gohan, Beyond the Ultimate SCR which shows Gohan in his Beast form from the new Super Hero movie on a card for the first time, has slightly increased in value since we noted its performance in its release month of November 2022. This $10 increase is not entirely notable, and doesn't give us any hint of where the card will land longterm.

The other two SCRs have already tanked in value, as Dragon Ball Super SCRs outside of a single chase card generally seem to do. The Cell Max, Deliverer of Despair SCR dropped almost $50 while the Evil Sayian, Malice Made Flesh SCR dropped just over $50. I would still wait to see if these cards continue to fall before buying singles.