Headup Games Reveals Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

During Gamescom 2020, Headup Games revealed their next project as they team with AMC for Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead. Developed by ClockStone, one of the weirdest concepts to come into contact with a zombie apocalypse will take place as you will have to build bridges to get the hell away from the undead chasing after you. What's more, it appears you'll be getting some familiar faces from the AMC show as the artwork clearly shows Daryl, Eugene, and Michonne as part of your party. The game is a tad unclear as to whether these characters are here for flavor or if they will actually play a role in your survival. Or if they are any help in creating a bridge to help you get across, which, you know, might be helpful in this game. Beyond that, it appears it takes on the mechanics and designs of the original with a number of design changes to resemble an artsy version of the show. You can check out the trailer below with more info as it is slated to be released on Steam sometime this year.

Prepare for the ultimate mashup experience! Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead combines the legendary and challenging puzzle gameplay of Bridge Constructor with the post-apocalyptic universe of AMC's The Walking Dead. Join a group of survivors as they fight against hordes of undead walkers and a hostile human community. Build bridges and other constructions through bleak landscapes and ruined structures. Team up with fan-favorite characters like Daryl, Michonne and Eugene, and create safe passage for iconic vehicles from the series. Use movable level objects, explosives and baits to your advantage as you lure walkers into lethal traps and guide your survivors to safety. Enjoy the physics-based frenzy and ragdoll animations as walkers succumb to the forces of gravity.