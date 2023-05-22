Headup Games Reveals Torn Apart Prototype Headup Games has a demo of a new game on the way, which they're calling Torn Apart Prototype, set to launch sometime this year.

Headup Games, along with indie game developer Monokel, revealed their next release on the way will be called Torn Apart Prototype. The shorthand to this game is that the two will be releasing another game later on simply called Torn Apart, and this will essentially serve as the test game where all of that content will be experimented with. This will give you a chance to play parts of the main game early on and provide feedback to the devs if you so desire. The prototype doesn't have a release date yet, but we have more info on what you'll be able to experience.

"In a zombie apocalypse, it's not just the walking (un)dead you must be wary of — it's other people. After all, if it's down to you or them when the zombie horde arrives, who do you think your so-called "friends" will choose? And that's the core idea behind Headup Games' newest title, Torn Apart Prototype. In the game, one of Headup's newest Prototype program titles, it's more than surviving the zombies, you'll have to survive the machinations of one player, the Traitor, who works to sabotage your efforts at survival. Why would they do that? Who knows how people think in the apocalypse, but it's up to the rest of the players to figure out who's got it out for them and stop him."

"What if you and your friends could give developers meaningful feedback early in the design process, even before the Alpha or Early Access phase? That's what we're offering at Headup Games via the new Prototype program launched recently on Steam. It's a simple process — Headup releases games early in the design process to gather feedback and tweak the game before it even goes into Alpha. This lets us learn early on if the idea they have is good, bad, or needs a little work to make it awesome! Torn Apart Prototype is the second Prototype release, and the company is looking for players who want to try it out and give feedback to help its development."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!