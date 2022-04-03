Hearthstone Battlegrounds Finishes First Official Esports Tournament

Blizzard Entertainment has concluded its first Hearthstone Battlegrounds esports tournament and they have its first champion. Every since this spinoff of the main game was introduced, it had primarily been for fun and to give those who enjoy the main game a little something different to dip into. Now that they've launched an esports division for it, players immediately gravitated toward it to show how well they could do. The winner of the first event was BeNice, who managed to snag $10k for the victory as well as the bragging rights of being crowned the first Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends champion. You can read more about the victory from Blizzard themselves down below as we wait to see when the next one will be.

Utilizing Hearthstone Esports' newest "Check" format, which requires players to earn a minimum of 20 points and then secure a 1st place finish in order to win the whole event, BeNice's victory has set the standard for Lobby Legends tournaments. After four games, he was the only player to earn enough points to put the lobby into check, and it only took one more game–and a masterful use of Amalgadons–for him to get another top placement to secure his victory. While BeNice proved himself as one of the top Battlegrounds players in the world, the entire 16-player pool this weekend showed impressive levels of strategy. The Day 1 and Day 2 broadcasts, hosted by the incomparable Jia and Alyssa "Slysssa" Ritter (on Twitter) with top-tier board switching from Sottle, can be watched on the Hearthstone Esports YouTube page. Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends returns May 13 – May 14 for Noblegarden, and we'll be revealing the Top 48 ladder players attempting to qualify in the coming days. Players that hope to prove their own skills in Bob's tavern can also climb the leaderboards by the end of April for a shot at the recently announced 3rd Lobby Legends.