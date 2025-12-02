Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Hearthstone: Battlegrounds

Hearthstone Battlegrounds Has Launched Season 12 Today

Hearthstone Battlegrounds has officially launched a new season, as Season 12: The Tavern at the Edge of Time is available now

Article Summary Hearthstone Battlegrounds Season 12: The Tavern at the Edge of Time is live with time-bending features.

Timewarped Tavern system debuts, letting players access powerful temporal cards twice per match.

New heroes Murozond and Chromie join with unique time-based abilities to shake up gameplay.

Season Pass rewards, refreshed cosmetics, and a special WoW housing event bring new quests and items.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest season of Hearthstone Battlegrounds, as things get very timey-wimey for Season 12. The season is called The Tavern at the Edge of Time, and focuses on some interesting mechanics, as you'll see magic of the Bronze Dragonflight mess with the gameplay. The season also come with updates to Arena, multiple gameplay improvements, a few new features, and several bug fixes. This includes new events such as a celebration of Player Housing in World of Warcraft. We have the dev notes below, as well as the patch notes from not just one, but two dev blogs.

Hearthstone Battlegrounds – Season 12: The Tavern at the Edge of Time

New BGs System: Timewarped Tavern. To help in the fight to save time, Nozdormu is opening a special Timewarped Tavern to arm players with cards infused with temporal magic. The Timewarped Tavern appears twice per game, offering a fresh selection of five special cards each time.

To help in the fight to save time, Nozdormu is opening a special Timewarped Tavern to arm players with cards infused with temporal magic. The Timewarped Tavern appears twice per game, offering a fresh selection of five special cards each time. New BGs Heroes: Murozond & Chromie. This Murozond is Unbounded by the rules and sneaks you into the Timewarped Tavern for an extra visit on Turn 8. Time Twister Chromie, meanwhile, can use her chronomancy to replace your Tavern with a fresh selection of Tavern Spells.

This Murozond is Unbounded by the rules and sneaks you into the Timewarped Tavern for an extra visit on Turn 8. Time Twister Chromie, meanwhile, can use her chronomancy to replace your Tavern with a fresh selection of Tavern Spells. Rewards Track Refresh. The Season 12 Battlegrounds Track includes Across the Timeways-themed cosmetics. Pick up the Season Pass to instantly unlock +2 Hero options at the start of each game. Then, progress through the Season Pass track to earn the new Edge of Time Legendary Strike, 13 additional Hero Skins, a new Bartender, and more! Or upgrade to the Season Pass + to get all the rewards from the Season Pass plus one included Hero re-roll per game.

The Season 12 Battlegrounds Track includes Across the Timeways-themed cosmetics. Pick up the Season Pass to instantly unlock +2 Hero options at the start of each game. Then, progress through the Season Pass track to earn the new Edge of Time Legendary Strike, 13 additional Hero Skins, a new Bartender, and more! Or upgrade to the Season Pass + to get all the rewards from the Season Pass Event: Welcome to the Neighborhood. From December 3 – 10, join us for a special event celebrating the arrival of Housing in World of Warcraft. Complete event quests to earn cozy rewards, including 2 Welcome Home! cards (normal and Golden), and more. In addition, you can unlock the Hearth and Home card back after earning the "Welcome Home" achievement in Midnight by building your first house.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!