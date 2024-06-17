Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Hearthstone, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment

Hearthstone Goes Tropical With Perils In Paradise This July

Break out the sunscreen and the tropical shorts, as Hearthstone will be getting its latest expansion on the beach with Perils In Paradise.

Article Summary Hearthstone's new expansion, Perils In Paradise, launches July 23.

145 new cards to collect, including the marin-themed Legendary card.

Introducing a new keyword, Tourist, allowing cross-class card play.

Battlegrounds update brings Buddies back, with new and updated synergies.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next major expansion coming to Hearthstone next month, as Azeroth gets tropical with Perils In Paradise. The latest expansion will launch on July 23, and with it will come the standard array of additions like a new keyword, new rewards, new login bonuses, and of course, new cards. You'll get 145, to be exact. We have the dev notes below, along with an intro video above, as the content will be out in about four weeks.

Hearthstone – Perils In Paradise

Tucked away in the beautiful Spiral Isles, The Marin is Azeroth's newest vacation getaway, and it has everything: exciting entertainment, tourist traps, and even some of Marin's old pirate buddies. Pre-purchase is now live for Perils in Paradise, the second expansion in the Year of the Pegasus, with 145 brand new cards, including Marin the Manager legendary card, a new Keyword: Tourist, plus refreshing drinks and exciting destinations!

New Keyword: Tourist . The Marin is Azeroth's hottest new Tourist attraction! Each class gets one Legendary Tourist card that lets them vacation to another class during deckbuilding. Put your Tourist into your deck and their destination class's Perils in Paradise cards get instantly added to the deckbuilding interface, letting you put them into your deck like your main class cards.

. The Marin is Azeroth's hottest new Tourist attraction! Each class gets one Legendary Tourist card that lets them vacation to another class during deckbuilding. Put your Tourist into your deck and their destination class's Perils in Paradise cards get instantly added to the deckbuilding interface, letting you put them into your deck like your main class cards. Drinks and Destinations . The Marin has six different drink spells to choose from, and each spell can be cast up to three times for repeat sipping. Grab a tasty drink and keep cool while you soak up the sun in paradise. The Marin also has six tourist attraction Locations around the island, that even open early if you meet their condition.

. The Marin has six different drink spells to choose from, and each spell can be cast up to three times for repeat sipping. Grab a tasty drink and keep cool while you soak up the sun in paradise. The Marin also has six tourist attraction Locations around the island, that even open early if you meet their condition. Marin the Manager Login Reward. That old scamp Marin has put his questing days behind him and is setting off on a new adventure: resort management! Login now to receive this free Legendary minion.

That old scamp Marin has put his questing days behind him and is setting off on a new adventure: resort management! Login now to receive this free Legendary minion. Buddies are back in Battlegrounds. Buddies return to the Battlegrounds and Duos! Each Hero has a special Buddy that is unique to them and synergizes with their Hero Power. There are 12 all-new Buddies, 23 updated Buddies, new and returning minions, minion pool changes, and more—check out our dedicated Battlegrounds preview blog for all the details.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!