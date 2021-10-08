Hearthstone Grandmasters 2021 Season 2 Concludes This Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment will be bringing Season 2 of Hearthstone Grandmasters 2021 to a close this weekend with the last World Championship. Like a lot of the events that have been played this year, this one will also be completely online as they will see who the best of the best is and who will be knocked back down in the rankings. For this particular tournament, the top eight players from each region will be advancing to one last tournament after having played seven weeks of individual regional tournaments. All 48 players from around the world have bested out most of the competition to make it this far, and now they will be forced to play in a Conquest tournament for the final regional invites to head to the 2021 World Championship. We have a little info about the event below, which you will be able to watch in full on YouTube over the weekend. Best of luck to everyone battling it out.

Over seven weeks, Grandmasters fought hard in the quest to advance to the 2021 World Championship but we must now bid farewell to the bottom four from each region. Relegation doesn't mean the end, as they can still earn promotion to Season 1 2022 if they earn enough points at Masters Tour Strormwind and Masters Tour Undercity. Thank you for the hard-fought matches and everything you each do for the competitive Hearthstone scene! You can earn up to two United in Stormwind card packs this weekend as you watch the Season 2 conclusion of Grandmasters! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can't watch for the full four hours in one sitting your time will still count toward earning the Drops.