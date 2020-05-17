Hearthstone Is Giving Demon Hunter Another Nerf

It seems like the new Demon Hunter addition to Hearthstone isn't quite working out like some thought it might. Introduced just a short time ago as the latest character class you can play in the game, it appears the devs were unprepared for how powerful players could turn their decks into life-sapping monsters. Go look up videos on YouTube and clips on Twitch of people forfeiting matches in five rounds over it. So the latest 17.2.1 patch is giving the class a second round of nerfs to try and balance out the system. You can see the full list of changes below as the Hunter, Rogue, and Warrior classes are also getting slight nerfs, while the Paladin and Shaman classes are getting buffed.

Hearthstone Demon Hunter Class
Credit: Blizzard

Hearthstone Balance Updates

Aldor Attendant:

Old: [Cost 2] 2 Attack, 3 Health → New: [Cost 1] 1 Attack, 3 Health.

Torrent:

Old: [Cost 5] → New: [Cost 4].

Shattered Rumbler:

Old: 4 Attack, 6 Health → New: 5 Attack, 6 Health.

The Lurker Below:

Old: 6 Attack, 3 Health → New: 6 Attack, 5 Health.

The 8 cards below will be eligible for a full dust refund until June 1.

Priestess of Fury:

Old: 6 Attack, 7 Health → New: 6 Attack, 5 Health.

Crimson Sigil Runner:

Old: 2 Attack, 1 Health → New: 1 Attack, 1 Health.

Scavenger's Ingenuity:

Old: Draw a Beast. Give it +3/+3. → New: Draw a Beast. Give it +2/+2.

Shadowjeweler Hanar:

Old: 1 Attack, 5 Health → New: 1 Attack, 4 Health.

Blackjack Stunner:

Old: Battlecry: If you control a Secret, return a minion to its owner's hand. It costs (2) more. → New: Battlecry: If you control a Secret, return a minion to its owner's hand. It costs (1) more.

Imprisoned Scrap Imp:

Old: Dormant for 2 turns. When this awakens, give all minions in your hand +2/+2. → New: Dormant for 2 turns. When this awakens, give all minions in your hand +2/+1.

Bloodboil Brute:

Old: 6 Attack, 8 Health → New: 5 Attack, 8 Health.

Bloodsworn Mercenary:

Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health → New: 2 Attack, 2 Health.

Hearthstone Game Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Ethereal Conjurer will now function correctly and will no longer lock the game state when played.

