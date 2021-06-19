Hearthstone Masters Tour Dalaran Is Happening This Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest Hearthstone Masters Tour as the Dalaran version kicked off yesterday and will run to Sunday. The third major tourney of the year, still being held online as we slowly find our way out of the pandemic. The event has already gotten some attention even before it started as the qualifiers saw frequent competitor Zakarya "xBlyzes" Hail rage quit out of one of his matches, which went viral considering he was having an amazing run and decided once he got eliminated to be a jerk about it. Will there be more drama? Who knows. But we have the rundown for you of how this tourney will play out over the next two days.

The third Hearthstone Masters Tour of 2021 is this weekend! More than 400 invited players from over 40 countries will take to the magical streets of Dalaran as they compete for a chance to take home a share of the $250,000 (USD) prize pool. The stakes for Masters Tour Dalaran are high, as 12 of the top Masters Tour Points earners across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe will earn invites to Grandmasters 2021 Season 2, beginning later this summer.

You can earn up to two Year Of The Phoenix card packs this weekend as you watch Masters Tour Dalaran! On any of the above YouTube channels, watch two total hours to receive one pack and two more hours for your second. Time watched is cumulative throughout the weekend, so even if you can't watch for the full four hours in one sitting your time will still count toward earning the Drops.

Join us this weekend and earn Drops as your favorite players face-off for their shot at advancing to the top-tier of competitive Hearthstone, only on YouTube! Masters Tour Dalaran will be played in the 4 deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban format. The top 32 players that don't already have invites will receive one for Masters Tour Silvermoon!