Hearthstone Receives New Patch Adding More Mercenaries Content

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a brand new patch has been released into Hearthstone this week, adding in new content for Mercenaries. The patch, which they're simply calling 21.6, will be launched into the game on November 2nd, and with it comes a few new additions to the game. Specifically a bit of storyline where Edwin VanCleef is none too pleased and has a bit of a bone to pick with everyone who found themselves so United in Stormwind. As for the card additions, you're getting The Deadmines Mini-Set, which will add 35 all-new cards to the mix. What's more, Edwin and his pirate crew are also being added to the Mercenaries side of things for you to mess within that game mode. Finally, the Lord of Terror himself, Diablo, is still messing with the tavern as they will become a playable hero in Battlegrounds and will join Duels as the modes' first dual-class character. You can read more about the additions below.

Deadmines Mini-Set Launches on November 2! Delve into the Deadmines in the United in Stormwind Mini-Set! Edwin VanCleef and his crew are waiting for you with 35 unique new cards featuring Pirates and new synergies designed around the Tradeable keyword! The Deadmines Mini-Set, launching worldwide on November 2, consists of 35 distinct cards: 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card, 14 Rare cards, and 16 Common cards. Those new cards can be found in United in Stormwind packs, or you can get the entire 66-card* Mini-Set for $14.99 or 2000 Gold! (* Includes one copy of each Legendary card and two copies of each other card, for a full playable set of all cards in the Mini-Set.) Pirates coming to Hearthstone Mercenaries Mercenaries is getting its first content update! Edwin and four more iconic swashbucklers are raiding Hearthstone's newest game mode with unique new abilities and Pirate synergies! On top of that, we're introducing three new Bounties and Bounty Bosses for your new recruits to take on.