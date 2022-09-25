Hearthstone To Launch Maw & Disorder Mini-Set On September 27th

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next mini-set to come to Hearthstone this week as Maw & Disorder will launch on September 27th. In the grand scheme of the underlying storyline, this set takes place after the events of Murder at Castle Nathria. Sylvanas is accused of those crimes and is being questioned at Torghast prison, with evidence being presented from both sides. For the actual game aspect, you're getting a new 35-card set that will change the meta of the game only slightly, giving you some new options to play for a few different character choices. You'll also be seeing a brand new Cookin' and Bakin' cosmetic theme specific to this set alone. You can read more about the set down below, and you can check out the finer details in the dev's latest blog here.

The Maw & Disorder Mini-Set, launching worldwide on September 27, consists of 35 new cards: 4 Legendary cards, 1 Epic card, 14 Rare cards, and 16 Common cards. Those new cards can be found in Murder at Castle Nathria cards packs, or the entire 66-card Mini-Set can be bought together. Normal versions can be bought in-game only, for 2000 Gold or 1500 Runestones. The all-Golden version can be purchased for $69.99 or 7000 Runestones. Tensions are high in the courtroom as this Mini-Set brings a series of Accusation spells, advanced Infuse cards, and tons of synergies. With all these powerful tools at your disposal, you have everything you need to build your case and put your opponent away for good! Nnew Mercenaries, Zones, & Bounties 14 New Mercenaries to check out and level up, available in Mercenaries packs.

New atmospheric, mysterious Zone to explore.

Complete 19 new Bounties across the three zones, earning a wealth of rewards along the way. New Hearthstone Cosmetics: Cookin' & Bakin' Bundle Add some flavor and show off your fine tastes with a new set of foodie-themed cosmetics! Watch Reno bumble his way through preparing a dish, binge on snacks with Anduin, and sample the wacky baked concoctions from the mind of Brann, among many more! These delectable cosmetics are sure to add seasoning to any game.