Heatran Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Dark Flames

Our Heatran Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help Trainers take on this Fire/Steel-type species during the Dark Flames event.

The new Dark Flames event focuses on Fire-types and Dark-types to Pokémon GO. It features Heatran in Tier Five Raids, the debut of Mega Sableye in Mega Raids, and an interesting array of species in Tier Three raids, including the debut of Turtonator with its Shiny already released. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Heatran so you can hunt for this pink-eyed Shiny. Let's get into it.

Top Heatran Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Heatran counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Heatran with efficiency.

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Heatran can be defeated with two trainers due to its double weakness to Ground-types as a dual Fire/Steel-type, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Heatran will have a CP of 2145 in normal weather conditions and 2681 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

