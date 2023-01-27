Heaven Dust Collection To Receive Switch Physical Edition Super Rare Games will be releasing the Heaven Dust collection for Nintendo Switch as a physical edition, complete with several new options.

Super Rare Games announced they will be releasing the Heaven Dust Collection, both major titles in one banner in physical form for Nintendo Switch. Working with indienova, the game will essentially bring in both titles in their most updated form, along with a ton of extra features that will have longtime fans enjoying what is essentially a packaged re-release. What's more, the company will only make 4,000 copies for people to snag, and once they're sold out, it will not be released again. You can read more about the collection below as you can order it starting February 2nd.

HEAVEN DUST

In 1970, a scientific investigation team found a new virus in the blood samples from a primitive tribe called "Torkue" in New Guinea. Among some scientists, there is a belief that it will lead to the discovery of the secret of immortality, hence why they name the virus "Heaven Dust." Little did they know that it wasn't actually a gift from Heaven but would open the gates to Hell instead. After the destruction of the research facility in New Guinea following an incident involving the mutant virus, "Heaven Dust" was brought to the US. Further research is being carried out by the subsidiary company StarDust.

HEAVEN DUST 2

A virus outbreak happens in the mysterious First Research Center after a press conference goes wrong. While the chaos unfolds, deep within the institute, Steve wakes up from his cryogenic pod. Rather than having a peaceful awakening, he finds himself trapped in a living hell, surrounded by zombies, once more. Can you fight your way out and discover the dreadful trust, Second Host?

COLLECTION FEATURES

Multiple endings: Both games come with multiple endings. Which one will you get?

Combat system (Heaven Dust 2 only): Fight your way out with a dagger, submachine gun, shotgun, and grenades. Modify your weapons, and upgrade them to the limit. Choose your weapon to counter different enemies, plan your strategy, seek their weak points, and destroy their defenses.

Multiple difficulties (Heaven Dust 2 only): Players have the choice between Casual, Normal, and Expert difficulties, making the game something anyone can enjoy.