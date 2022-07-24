Hell Let Loose Receieves New Night & Low-Light Maps

Team17 and developer Black Matter have released a new update for Hell Let Loose, putting in darker maps for you to play on. In what they're referring to as "Update 12: Falling Dark", the team have included maps that put you in the middle of the night with only moonlight to guide you, as well as low-light with tons of shadows and dark cast but not quite in the middle of the night. These maps are designed to give you a little more realism to the game by playing at different times rather than just throwing everything into the middle of the day. You can read more about the update below and everything that comes in it as it is available right now to play.

Falling Dark is the most significant package of new content for Hell Let Loose since December 2021's "Outflank" Update 11. In addition to the immersive atmosphere of low light and night-time battles across five of the games' collection of maps, Falling Dark sees Warfare and German Offensive game modes come to the iconic Omaha Beach map, which now also includes spawning points within landing crafts for greater authenticity. The new 'precision strike' Commander ability allows each side to call upon aerial support of iconic fighter planes, including the Ju-87 Stuka and P47 Thunderbolt, against entrenched enemies such as tightly knit infantry positions, exposed garrisons, and stationary vehicles, while the new 'ammo drop' ability delivers emergency stocks of medical supplies, ammunition, and explosives for soldiers. Night Maps (Remagen, Foy, Purple Heart Lane, Hurtgen Forest, Kursk)

New Map – Remagen

New Commander Abilities – precision strike and ammo drop

New Weapon – Flare Guns

New Vehicle – US "M4A3 75w" Medium Tank

Reintroduced – German Panther Tank

New Camo – German Tiger Tank

Half-track MGs

Improvements to existing maps (Kursk, Omaha Beach)

New FX (blood hits, Artillery explosion and more)