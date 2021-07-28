Here's What We Know About Ultra Unlock: Unown Raids In Pokémon GO

Right now, Unown U is in raids for Pokémon GO's Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event. This Unown can currently be Shiny, which is of major interest to Pokémon Trainers due to the fact that this is one of the rare species in the game that gets its Shiny capabilities turned off outside of events. It should be noted, though, that Unown raids will not end when the current event ends. We're actually getting almost an entire month of Unown U in raids. How? Read on to find out.

First, note the announcement for the current raid rotation. The Pokémon GO blog has this rotation outlasting the Ultra Unlock Part One: Time event, which itself ends on August 3rd. Niantic writes:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time: Dialga will be appearing in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Dialga! Magneton, Aerodactyl, Porygon2, and Golurk will be appearing in three-star raids. Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, and Klink will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U!

Then, the announcement for the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event confirms Unown U as the only species that will carry over into this event's raid rotation:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time: Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Palkia! Alakazam, Kangaskhan, and Heracross will be appearing in three-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Kangaskhan or a Shiny Heracross! Unown U, West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Elgyem, and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U!

The only question that remains is if Unown U's raid stint will be longer than a month. It'd make sense, after all, if it stayed around for the Ultra Unlock Part Three: ??? event, wouldn't it?