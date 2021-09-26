Here's When Jessie & James Will Return To Pokémon GO In Fall 2021

Niantic has announced the return of Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James to Pokémon GO. The dynamic duo from the Pokémon anime will return in their Meowth Balloon as part of an event tying into the upcoming movie, Secrets of the Jungle. They will outlast the event, though, so read on to see how long the team that has menaced Ash since our childhood will stick around.

Here are the details from the official Pokémon GO blog:

The latest Pokémon film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, is releasing globally on Netflix on Friday, October 8, 2021! In celebration of the movie's release, Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokémon, will be making its Pokémon GO debut! You'll be able to encounter it by completing limited-time Special Research. You can also look forward to lots of other in-game content inspired by the movie, including the return of Jessie and James to Pokémon GO. Date + Time Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Jessie and James will be continuing their hijinks from last year's event. Keep an eye out for them in your snapshots, and watch for their Meowth Balloon. Jessie and James will be appearing in their Meowth Balloon until Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

So it looks like Jessie and James will outlast the Secrets of the Jungle event but only by five days. This movie-themed Pokémon GO event won't just focus on Jessie and James, though. It will include a Special Research that will culminate in an encounter with the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Now, as far as Jessie and James, we don't yet know what Shadow Pokémon they will offer through encounters, but note that their last appearances both included Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon. We should expect the same here, as these two are treated like Leaders. Stay tuned for updates on what Shiny-capable Shadow Pokémon will be available as well as battle guides.