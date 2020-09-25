Herzog Zwei Is Coming To SEGA AGES On Nintendo Switch

SEGA revealed today that they will be bringing Herzog Zwei over to SEGA AGES on the Nintendo Switch this week. The classic game was on the Mega Drive in 1989 in Japan before coming west in 1990 and becoming one of the standard-bearers for RTS titles. Now you can own it and play it for $8 via the eShop this week as it's available to purchase right now. We got more info on it below along with the trailer so you can check it out before diving in.

In Herzog Zwei, each of the eight featured maps will require strategy and planning to beat your opponent as you issue commands and take over Outposts to best your foe. You will protect your base and accumulate units to expand and achieve ultimate victory. Command a special mech unit to leverage and order around combat units, and most importantly, make sure to keep a keen eye on resources like "Energy" so you can be combat-ready at all times! With a variety of new improvements and features on the Nintendo Switch, now is the time to suit up and take control of the battlefield. The new improvements to SEGA AGES Herzog Zwei include: Sharpen Your Skills with an all new in-depth interactive tutorial mode

with an all new in-depth interactive tutorial mode Pit Your Skills Against a Friend in new online 2-player action, in addition to split-screen support from the original!

in new online 2-player action, in addition to split-screen support from the original! No More Level Passwords thanks to new save state functionality

thanks to new save state functionality Customize Difficulty to your skill level with the new "Helper mode"

to your skill level with the new "Helper mode" Get Strategic with new Weapon and Unit tables for easy reference

with new Weapon and Unit tables for easy reference Relive the Most Heated Moments with new Save replays

with new Save replays Customize Your Game with a variety of screen options and wallpapers