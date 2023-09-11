Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hidden Through Time, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic Arrives In October

We have a brand new trailer to enjoy for Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, as the team confirmed the game is coming next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Rogueside confirmed the release date for Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, as it arrives this October. The game picks up where the previous one left off as you join Clicky on an all-new adventure, exploring a mystical land where you'll look for objects across multiple times and eras in history. As well as being able to create your own levels and have people find the objects you've hidden. Enjoy the info and trailer below as the game comes out on October 5.

"Join Clicky on a new, enchanted adventure in Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic! This charming 2D hidden object game is sure to delight with its playful tone, cozy vibes, and endless fun. Search for all the hidden objects scattered around beautiful hand-drawn worlds, and unlock more as you go. With both a single-player campaign and an online mode where you can create your own dreamworld, the adventure never ends! Set out on a journey through four magical eras, discovering all the items hidden within. Find objects to advance through the stages and explore the storyline of each era – who knows what secrets you'll uncover next!

"Master the power of time with the brand-new Reality Shift feature, adding an extra dimension to your hidden object experience. Shift from Day to Night, Summer to Winter, … and explore maps in multiple states. But keep an eye out for those objects only present in one or the other! Have a creative streak? The improved Architect Mode lets you build and share your own unique experiences with greater ease than ever before! Show off your map-making skills and see how your creations stack up against those of others. In addition to the improved visuals, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic also offers increased customization options with Architect 2.0. Create custom structures and dozens of characters with one click, or sculpt terrain any way you want with the all-new terrain painter. Why not let your creativity run wild and build the map of your dreams?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!