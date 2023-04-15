Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic Is Coming In Q3 2023 The sequel Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic will be coming to PC via Steam this Fall, as we have our first look at it.

Inide developer and publisher Rogueside have revealed their latest game, Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, will be coming out in Q3 2023. The game appears to have taken all of the things you know and love from the first title and not only refined it, but built upon it in ways that don't seem overbearing. It retains a lot of the look and love from the first game. We got the first trailer for it, which you can check out down at the bottom, as we now wait for an official release date.

The premise of Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic, distinguished by its colorful, hand-drawn graphics, and ever-changing and detailed settings, challenged players to find and collect hidden objects whilst taking the player on a journey of discovery through the ages. The storyboarded, highly detailed animated screens help features and immersive gameplay pulls gamers into what is an intuitive, leisurely, and moreish experience that is fun to come back to time and time again! Hidden Through Time 2: Myth & Magic's transformation/upgrade will present improved visuals and sound and the introduction of engaging features for the player to manipulate, such as the added customization options, increased intractability, and improved ambiance, all of which will make the levels feel more alive and vibrant as the player immerses in their own world with the tools presented. Editors for both structures and characters will enable the player to build their perfect world in the smallest of details.

"The idea for Hidden Through Time originated from those "Where's Waldo" books everyone had back when they were young. The key difference between us and competitors is the addition of a map editor, enabling the community to create and share their own maps, as well as play others' creations. One of the big focuses for the sequel is customization," said Marketing Manager Jacobein Van den Bergh.