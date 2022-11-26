Higan: Eruthyll Will Be Released For Mobile In Early 2023

Mobile publisher BiliBili has announced that Higan: Eruthyll will be coming to both iOS and Android sometime in Q1 2023. Being hyped as the first mobile game to be fully developed in-house by their own team and not publishing another company's title, this one will be a 3D RTS action game with RPG mechanics married together with anime-styled visuals to bring you what is looking to be a very intense combat-heavy title with some cool animations to go with it. You can currently pre-register for the game on their website, as you'll get the standard bonuses for doing so, including a three-star character as a reward once they reach one million pre-registrations. Here's more on the game from the team.

"Higan: Eruthyll is a 3D Real-Time Strategy RPG with a stylistic blend of magic and technology. The game is BILIBILI's first self-developed mobile game, with members of the development team having experience on projects such as Genshin Impact and One Piece. As such, Higan: Eruthyll boasts incredible anime-like visuals along with intense combat and high-quality animations. The dual worlds setting was revealed through the promotional video, showing "Reality" and "Fantasyland." Players are tasked with leading the Gopher Troupe in the battle against the Fantasyland to save people from a deep slumber and reclaim reality from a never-ending nightmare."

"Higan: Eruthyll is set in a world where magic and technology have fused. A vivid and immersive story will unfold in front of the eyes of every player who chooses to embark on an adventure on Planet Eruthyll. The core of Higan: Eruthyll's action combines card and strategy games. The gameplay is designed to be as immersive and intense for veteran players and accessible for new players to jump in and enjoy. Dominating the battle is easy, with 'bullet time' allowing players to think and decide how to use the range of different tactical styles offered by the game's different classes."