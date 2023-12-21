Posted in: Deck13, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FourExo Entertainment, Highrise City

Highrise City Has Released New Metro & Planes DLC

Highrise City has a brand new DLC pack out right now for you to download, as players can add Metro & Planes to the game right now.

Article Summary New Metro & Planes DLC expands Highrise City's transit options, including metros and airports.

Complex spline-based rail system for creating realistic metro line networks.

Game updates include improvements to water areas, new traffic lights, and more.

Enhance city wealth through trade, optimize travel, and increase population satisfaction.

Indie game developer FourExo Entertainment and publisher Deck13 Spotlight have released a new DLC for Highrise City, as more transit will be added to the game. The DLC content is called Metro & Planes, and if the name doesn't tip you off, this DLC introduces a ton of new content for your cities that includes the addition of metro lines, which can easily be added to whatever city you're currently working on. You'll have the option to add several new public transport routes that will also allow you to help your citizens get around easier and ultimately make the city more productive. This includes the addition of an airport that will give you several trading options and improve expansion. You can read more about it below as the DLC is available for $3.

Highrise City – Metro & Planes DLC

The new Metro & Planes DLC offers a new option for players to design their cities and create even more realistic environments and economy branches. The new airport adds a new way to trade resources and to increase the wealth of your cities. Use the all-new metro system to optimize your public transport. The newly created metro uses a complex spline-based rail system which allows you to easily create complex metroline systems, to build even more realistic cities. Additionally, the new additions to the public transport will further lower the costs to your citizens, enabling them to travel even further distances to their designated workplace.

General Game Updates

Improvements to water and beach areas.

New traffic lights with hoods.

Air conditioning with animation.

People are slightly less tolerant of longer journeys to work.

When unemployment is high, fewer people move to the city.

Companies need more offices.

Number of unemployed is calculated correctly for large cities.

Improved path calculation.

Satisfaction of your population can now be increased above 100%.

Improved display of satisfaction and resulting financial bonuses.

Adjustments to rental income and basic costs for apartments and offices.

A new research mission and a new research related to happiness above 100%.

