Highrise City Will Launch First Playtest Next Week

Deck 13 and Fourexo Entertainment will be launching their first playtest session for their latest game Highrise City this coming Thursday. The team made the announcement along with the latest developer video, which you can see below, as they will be giving you the chance to try out the game and essentially see if it holds up to thousands of players giving it the business. You can sign up for the closed beta test at the game's Steam Page, as the test will kick off on January 27th and run for two weeks.

Highrise City is the next evolution of City Simulations. Experience a modern take on the genre enriched with a complex resource based economy system. Highrise City combines two genres in new and interesting ways: City Builders and traditional Economy & Resource Management Simulations. Highrise City offers you challenging gameplay and gives you all the possibilites and tools you need to create a living and breathing city. Take care of your city and make it grow and flourish into a giant Metropolis!

Once you managed to create a prosperous and growing city, time has come for fine tuning and further growth. But in the meantime you should also take a break and just enjoy what you have created. Watch the people filling the streets and minding their business. In Highrise City you can see thousands and thousands of people and cars in the same scene filling your city with life. You want to implement your own buildings? Your own skyscrapers? Change the whole balancing, include your own types of streets? No problem. Highrise City is 100% modable – and it is as easy as it can be. An integrated building editor will allow you to easily develop and implement an individual look for your custom city. Sharing your creativity with the community via Steam Workshop is also a given.