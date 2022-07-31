Hisuian Braviary Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: July 2022

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Discoveries event gets a major upgrade with a special Raid Day today in Pokémon GO. Hisuian Braviary Raid Day is bringing this new species into the game, and it's going to not only be Shiny-capable, but indeed Shiny boosted. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Hisuian Braviary so you can hunt for the Shiny. Let's get into it.

Top Hisuian Braviary Counters

Pokebatter, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Hisuian Braviary counters as such:

Mega Gengar – Lick, Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile – Snarl, Avalanche

Shadow Raikou – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree – Spark, Discharge

Shadow Magnezone – Spark, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric – Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Shadow Mamoswine – Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Mega Houndoom – Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Hisuian Braviary with efficiency.

Zekrom – Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Hydreigon – Bite, Brutal Swing

Therian Forme Thundurus – Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Darkrai – Snarl, SDark Pulse

Weavile – Snarl, Avalanche

Chandelure – Hex, Shadow Ball

Gengar – Lick, Shadow Ball

Electivire – Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Hisuian Braviary can be defeated by one trainers. Go on and Shiny hunt, solo Trainers!

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, I'd attempt Pinap Berries for your first few throws in attempt to bring in increased Rufflet Candy.

Shiny Odds

Hisuian Braviary can be encountered in its Shiny form. While it is boosted, there is no data as to how boosted this event has made its Shiny rate. Past Raid Days have used a one in 10 rate, so I'm personally hoping that is the rate Pokémon GO will continue to use for this event.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!