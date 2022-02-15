Hisuian Electrode Arrives In Pokémon GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally

Hisuian Electrode is arriving in Pokémon GO this weekend. This new event, Pokémon GO Tour Poké Ball Pep Rally, kicks off on Friday.

Here's everything we can currently confirm about the Pokémon GO Tour Poké Ball Pep Rally:

Date and time: Friday, February 18th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Friday, February 25, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Three days until launch.

Starting with the event, trainers will be able to evolve Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode by using 50 Voltorb Candies.

Wild spawns: Voltorb Hisuian Voltorb Koffing Marill Wailmer Solosis Foongus Jigglypuff – rare spawn Electrode – rare spawn Amoonguss – rare spawn Galarian Stunfisk – rare spawn

Timed Research: A new questline will award Poké Balls, surely to prep us for Pokémon GO Tour: Johto. These will also be available to you via your Buddy picking them up as well as through Field Research Task Rewards. Field Research Task Rewards will include Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls.

New Avatar Item: Here's what Niantic says: "Dress up as an iconic and mysterious character known to appear at the Galar Pokémon League with a new avatar outfit! This outstanding outfit will be available in the shop at the start of this event." Here's what it means: You're gonna be able to dress up as creepy-ass Ball Guy!

Here's what Niantic has to say about this upcoming Pokémon GO event:

To help Trainers all over the world get ready—and to make sure everybody has more than enough Poké Balls to catch all their favorite Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region—we're happy to announce the GO Tour Poké Ball Prep Rally event! But that's not all! Several ball-like Pokémon will be appearing, and this event will also mark Hisuian Electrode's Pokémon GO debut! Make sure to catch Hisuian Voltorb and get ready for this glimpse into the Hisui region of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game on Nintendo Switch. And of course, no Poké Ball celebration would be complete without Ball Guy! You'll be able to dress up as the mysterious mascot of the Galar Pokémon League with a new Ball Guy costume avatar item.