Hisuian Pokémon Arrive In Pokémon GO Next Week

More Pokémon from the ancient Hisuii region are set to arrive in Pokémon GO next week. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details of the Hisuian Discoveries event in Pokémon GO… at least before the Ultra Unlock additions:

Date and time: Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, at 10:00 AM through Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, at 10:00 AM through Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Hisui release: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel will arrive in the game. Note that some of these Pokémon evolve into species that will be brand new Dex entries, but there is no word in the announcement on whether or not they will be able to evolve during this event. Normally, I'd assume they would be Hisuian Voltorb could not initially evolve into Hisuian Electrode during its arrival event.

Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Hisuian Sneasel will arrive in the game. Note that some of these Pokémon evolve into species that will be brand new Dex entries, but there is no word in the announcement on whether or not they will be able to evolve during this event. Normally, I'd assume they would be Hisuian Voltorb could not initially evolve into Hisuian Electrode during its arrival event. Wild spawns : Zubat, Ponyta, Onix, Hisuian Voltorb, Tangela, Eevee, Porygon, Aipom, Hisuian Qwilfish, Wurmple, Kricketot, Buizel, Drifloon, Bronzor, Croagunk. Rare spawns will include Electabuzz, Magmar, Octillery, and Gible. So far, that is confirmation that at least one of the new species, Hisuian Qwilfish, will appear as a wild spawn.

: Zubat, Ponyta, Onix, Hisuian Voltorb, Tangela, Eevee, Porygon, Aipom, Hisuian Qwilfish, Wurmple, Kricketot, Buizel, Drifloon, Bronzor, Croagunk. Rare spawns will include Electabuzz, Magmar, Octillery, and Gible. So far, that is confirmation that at least one of the new species, Hisuian Qwilfish, will appear as a wild spawn. Raids: Tier One: Sneasel, Roselia, Shinx Tier Three: Chansey, Togetic, Kirlia, Whiscash. Togetic is marked as Shiny-capable during the event even though it is an evolved form.

7KM Gift Eggs: Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel. Ah, so there we go. Like Adventure Week, this will be a walking event. Let's get to hoofing it, then.

Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Hisuian Sneasel. Ah, so there we go. Like Adventure Week, this will be a walking event. Let's get to hoofing it, then. Field Research: Clefairy, Paras, Psyduck, Magnemite, Cyndaquil, Sneasel, Remoraid, Mantine, Shinx, Plant/Sand/Trash Cloak Burmy, Oshawott, Petilil, Rowlet. Damn!

Clefairy, Paras, Psyduck, Magnemite, Cyndaquil, Sneasel, Remoraid, Mantine, Shinx, Plant/Sand/Trash Cloak Burmy, Oshawott, Petilil, Rowlet. Damn! Collection Challenges: These will reeward XP, Stardust, and an Incubator.

These will reeward XP, Stardust, and an Incubator. GO Battle League: The Hisui Cup kicks off, inviting Trainers to battle each other using Pokémon from the Hisui region or Pokémon with a Pokédex entries 387 to 493.

In addition to this event's current details, we will see this event enriched further by the ongoing Ultra Unlock rewards from in-person Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events. Niantic writes:

"In addition, Trainers around the world will be to help unlock additional bonuses for Hisui Discoveries during the Global Challenge taking place at the same time as Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle from Friday, July 22, 2022, to Sunday, July 25, 2022. (Tickets are still available for purchase here.)

From Friday, July 22nd, 2022, at 9:00 AM to Sunday, July 24th, 2022, at 7:00 PM Pacific, Trainers around the globe can work together to unlock these bonuses:

Double XP for completing raids during the remainder of the Global Challenge

Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries from Wednesday, July 27th, 2022, at 10:00 AM to Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. It is not mentioned what new features will be added to the event.

Ultra Unlock: Hisuian Discoveries Raid Day on Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM local time. It is not mentioned which species will be featured.

Another Collection Challenge showing up on Friday, July 22nd, 2022, at 8:00 AM and ending Sunday, July 24th, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time will task Trainers with catching Slowpoke, Krabby, Staryu, Qwilfish, Mantine, and Clamperl.