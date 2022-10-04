Hitman 3 Announces Freelancer Closed Technical Test

IO Interactive announces a brand new addition to Hitman 3 as they will be launching the Freelancer Closed Technical Test. The team will be adding this entirely new mode that brings about a roguelike single-player strategy system to the game that will have you thinking on your feet quite frequently. The team laid out their plans, which we have a couple of snippets of them for you below, which make up the road to its release happening this January.

"We announced this new mode at the start of Hitman 3 – Year 2, and it is almost ready. Almost. There's just a few more things to be certain of before we launch the mode for real. That's where the HITMAN 3 Freelancer Closed Technical Test comes in. Early next month, we'll be selectively inviting HITMAN 3 players on Steam to jump into the Closed Technical Test and put it through its paces. From customizing the safehouse, to eliminating syndicate leaders and unlocking mastery, you'll be able to try the core elements of the mode – but we're keeping some things under wraps too! The Closed Technical Test is all about putting our servers under stress to prepare for launch. We also want to get an early idea of player behavior and do some economy / XP balancing in a real-life scenario on a big scale. These are the final checkboxes we need to tick off before we launch."

"You'll hear from us again on October 27th, when we will share all the details about the Hitman 3: Freelancer Closed Technical Test, including when it starts, how to get access, what's available, and how long you can play. Stay tuned for more details.

Today: Road to Freelancer #1

Road to Freelancer #1 October 6th: 3.130 Patch & October Roadmap:

3.130 Patch & October Roadmap: October 27th: Road to Freelancer #2

Road to Freelancer #2 November: Closed Technical Test + Road to Freelancer #3

Closed Technical Test + Road to Freelancer #3 December: More 'Road to Freelancer' articles

More 'Road to Freelancer' articles January 26th, 2023: Freelancer game mode coming to Hitman 3."