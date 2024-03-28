Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: baseball, Home Run Derby VR, MLB

Home Run Derby VR Has Been Released For Meta Quest

To help kick off Opening Day, MLB has released a new VR game for Meta Quest, as Home Run Derby VR is available right now.

Just in time for MLB's Opening Day, the league has launched a brand new VR title for Meta Quest, as Home Run Derby VR is out today. After going through a trial period and testing out the mechanics, the league now has an official game for you to step into the shoes of a baseball player attempting to knock it out of the park. We have more info nd the trailer here, as it is available right now.

Home Run Derby VR

Step into the batter's box and get ready for an action-packed Home Run Derby showdown! Our advanced motion controls will make you feel every swing as you experience the grandeur of all 30 MLB ballparks in an immersive 3D environment, including the host of the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby and home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Field!

Your Ticket To The Big Leagues: Embark on a thrilling journey from Single-A ball to the grand stage of the Major Leagues in the brand-new Progression system! Earn XP to advance through 100 levels, refining your abilities as you work your way through the competition.

Your Ticket To The Big Leagues: Embark on a thrilling journey from Single-A ball to the grand stage of the Major Leagues in the brand-new Progression system! Earn XP to advance through 100 levels, refining your abilities as you work your way through the competition.

Customize Your Clubhouse: Personalize your Clubhouse and flaunt your favorite team's colors, show off your accolades, and more! Invite friends for some head-to-head competition, play some catch, or kick back and relish in some epic MLB highlights.

Earn Bragging Rights: Tournaments allow up to 8 friends to compete in a nail-biting elimination-style showdown. Strategize, tag multipliers, and swing for the fences to claim victory over your rivals and earn the right to be called Home Run Derby Champion.

Player incentives allow you to unlock XP by completing special tasks, such as hitting a homer in every ballpark or launching a 500ft bomb. Accumulate coins to unlock a variety of cosmetic upgrades for your Clubhouse and avatar, such as bat skins, batting gloves, ball trails, and more!

